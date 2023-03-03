Business owners face new challenges post-pandemic

DULUTH, MN. -- Business owners in the Northland were left with a lot of uncertainty during COVID.

“We have gone through so many changes since the pandemic,” said Stephanie Anderson, Director of Marketing and Sales at Frost River.

Similar to many retail stores, Frost River was forced to shift their selling focus and lock their doors.

“Obviously, with everything being closed down, this whole retail floor was actually all sewing machines,” said Anderson. “We were making masks during that time.”

Frost River wasn’t the only store to experience struggle.

“We had a lot of financial troubles during the pandemic,” said Jessica Leitz, the owner of Boomtown Woodfire.

Thanks to the COVID crisis, restaurants like Boomtown Woodfire had to make massive schedule changes.

“Boomtown Duluth didn’t open until after the pandemic, we had our projected opening in about May of 2020,” said Leitz. “Because of the pandemic we didn’t actually open until June of 2021.”

Though the restrictions may have come to a close, businesses are still facing new challenges.

Inflation, for example, is causing customers to spend less.

“We’ve seen a similar number of transactions, but we’ve been seeing less dollars spent,” said Anderson.

Supply chain issues and staffing shortages are also leaving an impact.

“The restrictions were lifted, and business was back,” Leitz said. “The problem was keeping up with it all and, you know, finding enough people and new staff.”

Owners at both Frost River and Boomtown are now looking to the city to bring in more tourism.

“It’s so easy for us to market to the beautiful summertime and even through Christmas and the ski season,” Anderson said. “Right now is still a really exciting time to visit Minnesota, and I hope that is something the city can put efforts into.”

The region sees millions of tourists each year.

In efforts to push them to stay and spend in Duluth, the city hosted a roundtable Thursday to hear about those concerns from business owners and how to help.

City leaders said they plan to do so by bringing in additional state funding for businesses.

