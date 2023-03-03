Bayfield named Best Coastal Small Town, Best Midwestern Small Town
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Bayfield is the winner of two USA Today 10Best Awards.
It was announced Friday, Bayfield is the winner of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Coastal Small Town and Best Midwestern Small Town.
Bayfield ranked fourth for Best Coastal Small Town and Fifth for Best Midwestern Small Town.
The city was nominated by an expert panel and was then voted on by the public.
In 2020, Bayfield won second place in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for Best Coastal Small Town.
Top 10 Best Coastal Small Towns:
- Sandusky, Ohio
- Stuart, Florida
- Marblehead, Massachusetts
- Bayfield, Wisconsin
- Provincetown, Massachusetts
- St. Augustine, Florida
- Sanibel Island, Florida
- Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- Nags Head, North Carolina
- Cannon Beach, Oregon
Top 10 Best Midwestern Small Towns:
- Vevay, Indiana
- Dyersville, Iowa
- Sandusky, Ohio
- Traverse City, Michigan
- Bayfield, Wisconsin
- Savanna, Illinois
- Logan, Ohio
- Mineral Point, Wisconsin
- Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Ste. Geneviéve, Missouri
