Bayfield named Best Coastal Small Town, Best Midwestern Small Town

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Bayfield is the winner of two USA Today 10Best Awards.

It was announced Friday, Bayfield is the winner of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Coastal Small Town and Best Midwestern Small Town.

Bayfield ranked fourth for Best Coastal Small Town and Fifth for Best Midwestern Small Town.

The city was nominated by an expert panel and was then voted on by the public.

In 2020, Bayfield won second place in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award for Best Coastal Small Town.

Top 10 Best Coastal Small Towns:

Sandusky, Ohio Stuart, Florida Marblehead, Massachusetts Bayfield, Wisconsin Provincetown, Massachusetts St. Augustine, Florida Sanibel Island, Florida Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Nags Head, North Carolina Cannon Beach, Oregon

Top 10 Best Midwestern Small Towns:

Vevay, Indiana Dyersville, Iowa Sandusky, Ohio Traverse City, Michigan Bayfield, Wisconsin Savanna, Illinois Logan, Ohio Mineral Point, Wisconsin Mackinac Island, Michigan Ste. Geneviéve, Missouri

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.