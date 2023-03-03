Andover uses five-goal second period and beats Duluth East 7-2 in Section 7AA Championship

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Andover Huskies reclaim their Section 7AA title with a 7-2 win over Duluth East.

Led by Cooper Conway’s four second-period goals, the Huskies scored five total in the second and never looked back winning their second straight 7AA championship.

They will look to go back-to-back at State next week.

