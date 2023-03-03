Andover uses five-goal second period and beats Duluth East 7-2 in Section 7AA Championship
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Andover Huskies reclaim their Section 7AA title with a 7-2 win over Duluth East.
Led by Cooper Conway’s four second-period goals, the Huskies scored five total in the second and never looked back winning their second straight 7AA championship.
So Cooper Conway happened and it’s 5-1 Huskies after 2.— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) March 3, 2023
Conway had 4 goals in the period. https://t.co/6u5HFII92x
They will look to go back-to-back at State next week.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.