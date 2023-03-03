1 dead in snowmobile vs. trail groomer crash south of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man died when the snowmobile he was riding crashed into a trail groomer south of Grand Rapids Thursday.

Around 5:28 p.m., the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of a snowmobile crash involving a groomer on the Driftskipper/Blandin Snowmobile Trail.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, reports indicated the snowmobile operator was rounding a corner and crashed into the oncoming groomer.

The snowmobile driver was pinned under the groomer.

Authorities say, at that point, the groomer got stuck and was unable to move.

The snowmobile driver, who authorities have not identified yet, died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

