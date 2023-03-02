Warmer weekend ahead

3-Day Forecast for Duluth
3-Day Forecast for Duluth(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing increasing clouds coming in from the west to become mostly cloudy. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some patchy fog. Lows will be in the teens with southerly winds.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: We warm back up into the 30′s for Friday! Expect mostly cloudy skies with southwest winds 5-10mph. Should be a pretty nice day.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s and lower 40′s with west winds 5-10mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday morning we will have partly cloudy skies, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. Some folks, especially south of the Ports, will have a chance of some snow or wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

