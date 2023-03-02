UMD Bulldogs to play OSU in WCHA Final Faceoff on Friday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No. 7 Bulldogs have seen the scarlet and grey a total of four times this season.

On Friday, the Bulldogs are going down to the Twin Cities to go head-to-head in the WCHA Final Faceoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In their last meeting, UMD defeated the Buckeyes in overtime. This one is promised to be another battle of the WCHA elites.

But now, it’s all about post-season hockey.

On one hand, UMD carries the hardest defense to score against in the nation. And on the other, OSU is one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

“All first semester where, you know, we felt like we were playing really good hockey, but maybe not getting rewarded with a win so it just takes some time,” said Maura Crowell, UMD head coach. “I credit the players for knowing how to crank it up, knowing how to take care of themselves, we talk about that all the time ya know the recovery taking care of their bodies, taking care of their minds throughout the grind that is the hockey season.”

“I feel like every team in the WCHA is hard, but we haven’t seen them since last semester, so we are two different teams at this point,” said Maggie Flaherty, fifth-year defenseman. “And it’s playoffs, so you never know what’s going to happen.”

The puck drops at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3rd.

Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass will be live from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis all day.

This game will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

