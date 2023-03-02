Temperatures warming into the weekend

Today: Snow had come to a close across the Northland, but not before some places saw over a foot of it. Through our Thursday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with temperatures a tad warmer. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 30′s thanks to southerly winds in place between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday will even be a tad warmer than Friday. Saturday features Partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the area. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

