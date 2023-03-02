St. Scholastica gives back on ‘Community Day’

By Ben Lewer and Jack Weidner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Classes were canceled at the College of St. Scholastica on Wednesday, but not because of the snow.

Every semester, students, faculty, and staff are given a day off for Community Service Day.

Some volunteers read stories at elementary schools, while others helped clean the Chum Warming Center.

On campus, students made posters to honor veterans, and five nursing students provided CPR training to freshmen students.

”I think hands-only CPR is something everyone should know in the community. If someone happens to go down in front of you, it’s something that people should feel comfortable with. So really just serving those around us and getting people the confidence to help people in their community,” said Maddy Ouart, a nursing student and Red Cross volunteer.

The students who provided CPR training worked in partnership with the Red Cross.

They’ll host more trainings throughout the month of March.

