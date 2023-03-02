St. Louis Co. searching for advisory council volunteers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County is looking for six people to serve on the Local Mental Health Advisory Council.

Volunteers will serve the northern part of the county.

According to county officials, ideal candidates include anyone who has lived experience of their own or through a loved one, anyone with professional training related to mental health, and those who are passionate about improving services in the community.

A stipend is also available for people with lived experience who serve on the advisory council.

The Local Mental Health Advisory Council started in the fall of 2020 with the goal of bringing together diverse perspectives on mental health to improve services in the community.

The group works to identify existing resources and provide recommendations to St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services regarding changes, additions, and improvements needed for local mental health services for children and adults.

The advisory group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Council members are asked to commit to serve for two years.

The application deadline is April 3 and you can apply here.

There is a separate advisory council serving the southern part of St. Louis County, though additional volunteers are not needed for this group at this time.

