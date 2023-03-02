St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are responding to “multiple” swatting incidents at schools in St. Louis and Carlton counties Thursday morning, the second round of widespread calls reporting fake school shootings this week.

“Swatting” is when someone calls in a false report about a dangerous situation to law enforcement, hoping to draw a large police presence to a certain area.

In Thursday’s cases, the calls have involved what St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department’s supervising deputy Wade Rasch described as a “fake school shooter.”

Rasch said as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, there were swatting calls made to Esko, Northland Learning Center in Virginia, and Duluth Denfeld High School.

It’s worth noting Duluth Public Schools had canceled class today due to the weather.

As of Thursday morning, there were no reports of any real threats being carried out at any of these schools.

Several districts in our region also reported calls of a fake school shooting on Tuesday this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

