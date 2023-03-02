Pine County opens community opioid survey

PINE CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pine County health leaders are looking for your help to address the growing opioid problem.

In the first two months of the year, the county reported 13 drug overdoses.

Six of them were deadly, and each involved fentanyl.

Now, county health leaders have opened a survey hoping to learn more about what the community has experienced when it comes to the opioid epidemic.

You can fill out the survey using this link.

