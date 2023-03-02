Pine County opens community opioid survey

Health leaders want to hear community experiences when it comes to the opioid epidemic.
Pine County opioid survey
Pine County opioid survey(MGN Online)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE CITY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pine County health leaders are looking for your help to address the growing opioid problem.

In the first two months of the year, the county reported 13 drug overdoses.

Six of them were deadly, and each involved fentanyl.

Now, county health leaders have opened a survey hoping to learn more about what the community has experienced when it comes to the opioid epidemic.

You can fill out the survey using this link.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Patty Wetterling to release first book
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Duluth Public School Bus
Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads

Latest News

DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at approximately 6:32 p.m. Resko, the oceangoing vessel arrived in...
Duluth’s 2023 ‘First Ship Contest’ now open
St. Louis County logo
St. Louis Co. searching for advisory council volunteers