No. 1 Hermantown defeats No. 2 Rock Ridge 3-1 for fourth straight Section 7A Title

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, No.1 Hawks met the No. 2 Wolverines at AMSOIL Arena to battle for the Section 7A title.

Two goals in the second period from Aaron Evjen and Dallas Vieau helped the Hawks to a 3-1 win over the Wolverines to send them to the state tournament for the fourth-consecutive year.

After the game, Hawks head coach, Patrick Andrews, said, “I’m the luckiest coach in the world to coach where I do.”

