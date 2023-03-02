No. 1 Hermantown defeats No. 2 Rock Ridge 3-1 for fourth straight Section 7A Title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night, No.1 Hawks met the No. 2 Wolverines at AMSOIL Arena to battle for the Section 7A title.

Two goals in the second period from Aaron Evjen and Dallas Vieau helped the Hawks to a 3-1 win over the Wolverines to send them to the state tournament for the fourth-consecutive year.

After the game, Hawks head coach, Patrick Andrews, said, “I’m the luckiest coach in the world to coach where I do.”

Section 7A Championship🏒:



#1 @HAHA_Hockey vs.

#2 @RockRidgeHighS2



#14 Aaron Evjen scores late in the second period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/7F5HD7s398 — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) March 2, 2023

Make that 2-0 @HAHA_Hockey



With 12.2 seconds left in the 2nd period #24 Dallas Vieau adds one to the board for the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/6L9NvQyHWM — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) March 2, 2023

