New bill would invest in Duluth Zoo and Aquarium

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth attractions could be getting big chunks of state money this legislative session.

On Wednesday, March 1, Rep. Liz Olson (DFL- Duluth) introduced a pair of bills investing in the Great Lakes Aquarium and Lake Superior Zoo.

They would invest $500,000 in the aquarium and $300,000 in the zoo.

Olson says both connect our communities and teach history, culture, and climate.

“As the parent of a small child, I know how important both facilities are for engaging young people in our community as they become curious about the world around them,” said Olson. “They are incredible resources, and both proposals deserve funding from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.”

The aquarium is planning a new 2500 square-foot exhibit called “lava to lakes” highlighting the Northland’s geologic history.

The zoo is planning new habitats for snapping turtles and caribou, as well as seeking funding for research into caribou habitats.

The bills are slated for committee consideration.

