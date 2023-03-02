New bill would invest in Duluth Zoo and Aquarium

(kbjr)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth attractions could be getting big chunks of state money this legislative session.

On Wednesday, March 1, Rep. Liz Olson (DFL- Duluth) introduced a pair of bills investing in the Great Lakes Aquarium and Lake Superior Zoo.

They would invest $500,000 in the aquarium and $300,000 in the zoo.

Olson says both connect our communities and teach history, culture, and climate.

“As the parent of a small child, I know how important both facilities are for engaging young people in our community as they become curious about the world around them,” said Olson. “They are incredible resources, and both proposals deserve funding from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.”

The aquarium is planning a new 2500 square-foot exhibit called “lava to lakes” highlighting the Northland’s geologic history.

The zoo is planning new habitats for snapping turtles and caribou, as well as seeking funding for research into caribou habitats.

The bills are slated for committee consideration.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

UMD Bulldogs to play OSU in WCHA Final Faceoff on Friday
Crowell & Co. Peaking at the Right Time
Nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the...
Local specialists discuss importance of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week
City by City: Northland, Red Cliff, Hayward
City by City: Northland, Red Cliff, Hayward
St. Scholastica gives back on 'Community Day'
St. Scholastica gives back on ‘Community Day’