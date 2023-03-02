Minnesota BCA identifies deputies who used force in second Pine County incident

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man involved in the Feb. 21 officer use-of-force incident in Pine City.

According to the BCA, Pine County sheriff’s deputies shot and injured Leo Henry Hacker, 70, of Pine City.

As part of the investigation, the BCA also identified the deputies involved in the incident.

Two of the three deputies involved were placed on standard administrative leave.

Boston Gilderman fired his department handgun and has five years of law enforcement experience.

Joseph Mishler fired his department rifle. He has 11 years of law enforcement experience.

Barry Sjodahl fired 40-millimeter less-lethal foam rounds and has 18 years of law enforcement experience.

Sjodahl is not on administrative leave.

According to the BCA’s investigation, Pine County deputies were in the area near Hacker’s home on Feb. 21 during the afternoon attempting to serve a search warrant.

Hacker was wanted for felony second-degree assault with a weapon, among other charges.

It is stated deputies saw Hacker driving his pickup truck.

Deputies made verbal contact and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

Hacker then backed his truck away from the deputies, and started pulling forward and to the left.

That’s when deputies fired lethal and less-lethal rounds, striking Hacker three times.

They then pulled him from the truck and gave him medical care until he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The BCA states the deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident.

BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation and BCA crime scene personnel did not recover any weapons from Hacker’s vehicle.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.