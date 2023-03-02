Local specialists discuss importance of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the...
Nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.(National Eating Disorder Association)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Nearly 29 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

February 27-March 5 is National Eating Disorder Awareness week.

It aims to de-stigmatize shame surrounding eating disorders and promote resources for recovery.

Michael Butchko is the director of Duluth’s The Emily Program, an eating disorder recovery organization.

“It’s so critical that we continue to have conversations bringing awareness to the challenges, the dangers, the risks of eating disorders,” Butchkko said.

Those risks include other health concerns and even death, as eating disorders are the deadliest mental illness, with someone dying as a direct result every 52 minutes.

“What happens to your body inside can bring on some cardiovascular problems, and some different problems with your kidneys and diabetes, and many other diseases that just don’t have favorable outcomes for healthy living,” said Stacey Karkkainen with Essentia Health’s Weight Management department.

She said it’s essential people take care of their bodies in a healthy way.

“If you feel like you have an unhealthy perception of your body and an unhealthy relationship with your body, the best thing to do is to talk to somebody, to reach out and many times that is the hardest step,” Karkkainen said.

Butchko with The Emily Program said it’s important people are aware of how they talk about food and their own body image, as anyone can suffer from an eating disorder.

He says of everyone who experiences an eating disorder, one-third of them are men.

“Eating disorders do not discriminate, they come in various shapes and sizes, they don’t discriminate upon color, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, they can impact anybody,” Butchko said.

To learn more about The Emily Program, click here.

To learn more about NEDA Week, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

UMD Bulldogs to play OSU in WCHA Final Faceoff on Friday
Crowell & Co. Peaking at the Right Time
New bill would invest in Duluth Zoo and Aquarium
City by City: Northland, Red Cliff, Hayward
City by City: Northland, Red Cliff, Hayward
St. Scholastica gives back on 'Community Day'
St. Scholastica gives back on ‘Community Day’