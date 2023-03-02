Lake County plow drivers could strike

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Plow drivers in Lake County could go on strike if a contract agreement isn’t reach soon.

The plow drivers are with the AFSCME Local 65 Union.

They work for the Lake County Highway Department.

According to County Administrator Matt Huddleston union contracts expired at the end of December.

Huddleston said union members have been negotiating with county leaders ever since.

Huddleston said did not want to answer specifically what was the hang-up in negotiations.

Union members say they’re hoping for higher wages.

The union has filed its intent to strike, meaning if an agreement isn’t reached soon they could walk off.

The earliest they could strike is March 7th.

The next negotiating meeting is planned for Thursday, March 2.

The Union members are also responsible for things like pot hole repair and mechanics.

