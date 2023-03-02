Duluth’s 2023 ‘First Ship Contest’ now open

Submit a guess for when the first “saltie” enters port
On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at approximately 6:32 p.m. Resko, the oceangoing vessel arrived in...
On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at approximately 6:32 p.m. Resko, the oceangoing vessel arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior.(CBS 3)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There are many first signs of spring, but in the Twin Ports, a particularly special one is when the first ocean-going vessels enter the port of Duluth-Superior.

Now, members of the public can enter a contest to guess the exact date and time the first “saltie” will arrive.

The 40th Annual First Ship Contest is being held by Visit Duluth and Duluth Seaway Port Authority and invites members of the public to submit their guess in order to win the grand prize of a Duluth getaway, including:

  • One-night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Duluth Waterfront
  • 4 William A Irvin Museum Ship tour passes
  • 2 Great Lakes Aquarium tickets
  • $100 Grandma’s Restaurant gift card
  • Lake Superior Magazine annual subscription
  • $100 Flagship gift card  2 Glensheen Mansion Classic Tour passes
  • Lake Superior Zoo feeding tour for 1-5 people
  • 4 Lake Superior Railroad Museum First Class Dome Car tickets
  • 2 Vista Fleet Sightseeing vouchers
  • $20 Vitta Pizza coupon
  • Incline Station Family Bowling & Pizza package
  • 2 Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra tickets
  • Bentleyville swag including a 2023 hooded sweatshirt and winter hat
  • Duluth Pack “Grab-N-Go” bag with a coupon for your next purchase
  • Gift basket from Minnesota Power
  • Gift basket from Visit Duluth featuring local artists
  • Gifts from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority

The runner-up will receive attraction passes and other gifts.

Guesses can be submitted at Visit Duluth’s website.

The contest closes on March 24 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Last year, The Resko was the first saltie to reach Duluth arriving on April 13 at 6:32 p.m. More than 3,669 people submitted their guesses, and the winner was just two minutes off the exact arrival time.

The earliest arrival on record was The Federal Hunter on March 30, 2013, while the ice-delayed arrival of the Diana on May 7, 2014, was the latest arrival.

After submitting a guess, visitors can learn more about planning a trip to Duluth and read a Q&A with the Aerial Lift Bridge supervisor Dave Campbell for behind-the-scenes facts on the iconic attraction.

Visit Duluth and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority have been partnering for the First Ship Contest since 1984. The very first contest helped mark the 25th anniversary of the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Contest details, prize information, and trip planning information can be found on Visit Duluth’s website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Patty Wetterling to release first book
Police Lights
St. Louis, Carlton Co. authorities receive fake school shooting calls for second time this week
Duluth Public School Bus
Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads

Latest News

DPS superintendent explains decision for snow day
Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day
St. Louis County logo
St. Louis Co. searching for advisory council volunteers
Huskies sweep Willmar Stingrays
Duluth Huskies baseball season just around the corner
Police Lights
Minnesota BCA identifies deputies who used force in second Pine County incident