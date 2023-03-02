Duluth Schools superintendent explains decision for snow day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kids rejoice and parents fume, those are typically the very different reactions to the announcement of a snow day.

Duluth Public Schools declared one late Wednesday night.

Many parents questioned why the district didn’t wait to decide until Thursday morning, which would have given plows more time to clear the roads.

Wednesday was very busy for plow drivers.

“They had worked 16 hours straight, cleaning the streets,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.

As the work continued Wednesday night, Magas was out and about to get a sense of the condition of the roads.

“I personally went out on the streets around 8:00 or 9:00 last night and drove around quite a few of our side streets,” Magas said.

According to Magas, crews had been clearing snow from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. and had a second shift starting Wednesday night after some areas of the city saw as much as 9 inches of snow.

Though it is usually the district’s policy to call a snow day early in the morning before school, Magas decided to call one for Thursday on Wednesday night.

“We ended up making the decision at that time knowing that the conditions would be fairly similar at 7:00 in the morning and we would be running those routes,” Magas said.

According to Magas, virtual learning wasn’t an option because the district’s contract with the teachers union and the state doesn’t allow for it, and a late start can cause problems with bus driver staffing.

He said student safety was the driving force behind the decision.

“If we would have run school and we would have had an accident with the bus or somebody got hurt, and that would have been a far more serious situation,” Magas said.

Looking ahead he’d like to make virtual learning a possibility.

According to Magas, he doesn’t take school cancellations lightly, but sometimes you have to tip your cap to mother nature.

“I think sometimes we have to realize that because of the great beauty of the lake and great beauty and nature we have here, that’s wonderful. But we also have the sacrifice of knowing we have really tough winters,” Magas said.

The city of Duluth issued a statement about their snow removal efforts on Wednesday. It’s posted below.

“The City prioritizes main arteries and bus routes, as we did with this snowfall. The District is responsible for its decisions about school days.

We made it through all mains and a majority of residential streets ahead of schedule, thanks to the hard work of staff who worked two 16-hour days in a row. Our staffing and equipment levels match what we’ve had since 2000.

The District’s decision to adjust drop off spots yesterday was made independently – we remain active in engaging the District and are committed to continuing that work with them.” - Noah Schuchman, Chief Administrative Officer.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.