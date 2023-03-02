Duluth Huskies baseball season just around the corner

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Huskies baseball at Wade Stadium is right around the corner.

The reigning Great Plains East division champs ended their 2022 regular season with one game above .500, with a record of 37-34 including playoffs.

In their fourth trip to the Northwoods League Championship Game, the Huskies ended in a 3-8 loss against the Kalamazoo Growlers, making them 0-4 in the title game.

Their first game will be away against the Bismarck Larks on Monday, May 29.

However, the Duluth Huskies’ first home game will be at Wade Stadium Friday, June 2 against the Minot Hot Tots.

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4.

Single-game tickets bought in advance will be $10.50 for boxed seats and $9.50 for bleacher seats.

Tickets bought on the day of the game will be $12.50 for boxed and $11.50 for bleacher.

Kids five and under receive free admission.

Duluth Huskies 2023 season schedule (Northern News Now)

