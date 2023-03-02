Duluth Huskies baseball season just around the corner

The first home game will be at Wade Stadium Friday, June 2 against the Minot Hot Tots
Huskies sweep Willmar Stingrays
Huskies sweep Willmar Stingrays(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Huskies baseball at Wade Stadium is right around the corner.

The reigning Great Plains East division champs ended their 2022 regular season with one game above .500, with a record of 37-34 including playoffs.

In their fourth trip to the Northwoods League Championship Game, the Huskies ended in a 3-8 loss against the Kalamazoo Growlers, making them 0-4 in the title game.

Their first game will be away against the Bismarck Larks on Monday, May 29.

However, the Duluth Huskies’ first home game will be at Wade Stadium Friday, June 2 against the Minot Hot Tots.

Season tickets are now available here.

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, May 4.

Single-game tickets bought in advance will be $10.50 for boxed seats and $9.50 for bleacher seats.

Tickets bought on the day of the game will be $12.50 for boxed and $11.50 for bleacher.

Kids five and under receive free admission.

Duluth Huskies 2023 season schedule
Duluth Huskies 2023 season schedule(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Patty Wetterling to release first book
Duluth Public School Bus
Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads
Plow in Duluth
City of Duluth provides update on plowing during Wednesday storm

Latest News

Hermantown HKY
No. 1 Hermantown defeats No. 2 Rock Ridge 3-1 for fourth straight Section 7A Title
UMD Bulldogs to play OSU in WCHA Final Faceoff on Friday
UMD Bulldogs to play OSU in WCHA Final Faceoff on Friday
Bulldogs head to St. Cloud State for regular season finale
Bulldogs head to St. Cloud State for regular season finale
Students stand outside Superior High School to cheer on the girl's hockey team as they head to...
Spartan girl’s hockey team gets big send off ahead of state tournament