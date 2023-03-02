Cost of Health: Eli Lilly capping insulin cost to $35 a month for some medications

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced Wednesday they’re lowering and capping the cost of some of their diabetes medications.

Many lawmakers including President Biden and Governor Tim Walz both praised the decision, but some advocates are worried many people will still be struggling to afford insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Foundation, about 8.4 million Americans use insulin to treat their diabetes.

It’s estimated about 30% of those people use medication produced by Eli Lilly.

For Susan Van Loon Runnoe, being a pharmacist can be a rewarding, but sometimes tough job.

“We go into health care to help people and seeing that people that can’t afford it, something that they need, something that’s life-saving is really frustrating for us,” said Van Loon Runnoe, a pharmacist for The Medicine Shoppe in Cloquet.

It’s a frustration she’s experienced more in recent years as the price of insulin has increased.

She said some of her diabetic patients have even been rationing their medication.

“They try and stretch it out, maybe not take as much as their dose should be, to try and make it last longer, which isn’t really good patient care and not good for managing their diabetes,” Van Loon Runnoe said.

To help address the problem, Eli Lilly is capping out-of-pocket costs for some of their insulin medications to $35 per month.

They also plan to lower the cost of some by 70 percent later this year.

But some advocates don’t think that price cut is doing enough to help patients.

Quinn Nystrom is an insulin advocate in Minnesota, she’s also diabetic.

“In 1999, a vial of my insulin was about $20. Today, that list price for the same exact vial of insulin is around $350,” Nystrom said.

Nystrom would like other pharmaceutical companies to follow suit with Eli Lilly.

“It is a step in the right direction. But I don’t want anybody to make the mistake of thinking that because of this announcement, now, every single person who’s insulin-dependent in this country will have access to affordable insulin because that is not the case,” Nystrom said.

Nystrom used to lead bus trips to Canada to help people buy affordable insulin. She thinks no one in America should have to go without a life-saving drug because they can’t afford it.

“It’s crazy to me that we live in the wealthiest country in the world and we are having this discussion today in 2023. Like, to me, that is absolutely heartbreaking,” Nystrom said.

Governor Tim Walz released a statement about Eli Lilly’s decision to lower prices, it reads in part.

“This decision is long overdue but welcome news for Minnesotans. Three years ago, I signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act into law to provide relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin and called on Big Pharma to follow our state’s lead,” said Governor Walz. “Today, Eli Lilly is doing the right thing – no one should be priced out of life-saving medicine.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.