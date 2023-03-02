City by City: Northland, Red Cliff, Hayward

Northland- A new scholarship opportunity is open for students across Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is offering up to $500 to those going into construction and trade-based careers. Applicants must be entering their first or second year of an apprenticeship program. They must also work for one of 15 local unions. Scholarships will be awarded based on financial need as well as demonstrated motivation to pursue construction careers.

Red Cliff- A local service will be hosting a bake sale this week. Red Cliff Behavioral Health Services will have a bake sale Friday, March 3 at the Community Health Center. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will help with programming and resources such as mental health needs, specialist support, recovery group activities and more.

Hayward, WI- The Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District is hosting its annual Shamrock Shuffle on March 18. Racers of all ages and abilities are invited. First up is the kid’s 1K race at 11:45 a.m. and then the 5K starts at noon. The event is pet-friendly! There will be cookie awards for top finishers as well as the best costumes for individuals, groups and pets. Registration runs through race day.

