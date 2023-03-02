Bulldogs head to St. Cloud State for regular season finale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs Men’s Hockey team is preparing for their last regular season series.

The Bulldogs will head to St. Cloud this week to meet the No. 6 Huskies.

The last time these two teams played in January, the Bulldogs swept the then-top-ranked team in the nation putting up 11 goals.

But after falling to Miami University in game two over the weekend, one of the biggest concerns for UMD continues to grow: their inconsistency, especially when it comes to playing a full 60 minutes.

Bulldogs senior Luke Loheit not only understands the importance of playing 60 minutes but has confidence that the Dogs do it against the best.

”I think we’ve been inconsistent throughout the year as far as how we’ve been playing,” said Loheit. “We’ve had a lot of success when we’ve played a full 60 minutes. When you look at the St. Cloud weekend and you look at the Denver game, the second Denver game, we played a full 60 minutes. And we’ve proven that we can play with any team in the country. I think the biggest thing for us heading into the weekend is just showing everyone that we’re not out. And I still believe in our group, that we can do something special here and I think a lot of guys in the room believe that too. So I think just showing everyone that we can do it and proving to ourselves that we can do it as well. So if we can create that belief in the room and carry that into playoffs, that’s a huge thing for us.”

The puck drops for UMD vs. St. Cloud State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

This game will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

