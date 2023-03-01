THREE-PEAT: UMD Women’s Basketball Team earns 3rd-straight NSIC Tournament win
SIOUX FALLS, SD. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon in the Sanford Pentagon, the UMD Women’s Basketball Team came away with an 80-74 win over Minnesota State Mankato clinching their third straight conference tournament win.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs marched away with a 28-14 lead. While they kept their composure with a 10-point cushion in the second quarter, the Mavericks would cause chaos in the fourth quarter tying the game. But with the help of the NSIC player of the year, Brooke Olson finished the day with 36 points and was named Tournament MVP for the third straight time.
Also named to the All-Tournament team were fifth-year Maesyn Thiesen and sophomore Ella Gilbertson.
The Bulldogs will now await their NCAA Tournament seeding which will be announced on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.