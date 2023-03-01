THREE-PEAT: UMD Women’s Basketball Team earns 3rd-straight NSIC Tournament win

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon in the Sanford Pentagon, the UMD Women’s Basketball Team came away with an 80-74 win over Minnesota State Mankato clinching their third straight conference tournament win.

Not one, not two, but three in a row for the Bulldogs



The Bulldogs beat Minnesota State 80-74 to win their third-straight NSIC Title#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/UFcCO2Zf2R — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) March 1, 2023

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs marched away with a 28-14 lead. While they kept their composure with a 10-point cushion in the second quarter, the Mavericks would cause chaos in the fourth quarter tying the game. But with the help of the NSIC player of the year, Brooke Olson finished the day with 36 points and was named Tournament MVP for the third straight time.

Also named to the All-Tournament team were fifth-year Maesyn Thiesen and sophomore Ella Gilbertson.

The 2023 #NSICTourney All-Tournament Team!@UMDBulldogs Brooke Olson named Tournament MVP for 3rd straight season as UMD wins its 3rd straight tournament title and 8th overall. #YourTimeToShinehttps://t.co/g9cglecIn8 pic.twitter.com/6PsDK5p7j0 — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) March 1, 2023

The Bulldogs will now await their NCAA Tournament seeding which will be announced on Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m.

