Spartan girl’s hockey team gets big send off ahead of state tournament

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior/Northwestern girl’s hockey team is making their first trip to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Tournament for the first time since 2006.

The team of 25 girls has a record of 25-3.

Just two years ago, the team had two wins total.

Autumn Cooper, one of the team’s captains, said the community has rallied around the team.

“The whole team is riled up and the community has really come together, the whole school seems excited. I guess I’m just excited to go down there and play and there should be some good competition,” Cooper said.

In 2005, the hockey team won it all and came in second in 2004.

This year, the team wants to win another state championship.

“The goal is to bring home a state title,” she said. “There’s only one state title, so hopefully, when we come home Saturday, there’ll be two.”

The team’s coach, Doug Trentor, said this year, they clicked.

“There was a different feel,” he said. “We’re deep and finally, we have a deep pocket team.”

Both Coach Trentor and Cooper agreed the city is ready for another state title.

“It’s outstanding, it’s way overdue,” Trentor said.

The team’s first game is against Hudson at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in Middleton, Wisconsin.

If you would like to stream the game, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.