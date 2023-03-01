Sky Harbor Airport to get federal funding for new terminal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to its mission statement, Duluth’s Sky Harbor Airport was created for pilots and travelers with a passion for a simpler approach to flight. These days, the place may be too simple because its terminal is out of date. Things will change this summer, though, due to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes five billion dollars for terminal renovations. Sky Harbor, located on Park Point, will see about $1.2 million of that.

Sky Harbor Airport will get a new terminal with Federal money footing the bill. (kbjr)

Pilots like flying in and out of Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point though they do say you need some cross wind skills due to its location near land and lake. In cold weather, it’s home to a lot of local ski planes. In warm weather, the place is busy with visitors flying to the Northland.

“It does especially in the summer months when it’s quite busy with tourists coming in and out.” said Natalie Baker of the Duluth Airport Authority.

As mentioned, the pilots like the airport itself but the terminal is antiquated. That's the story at other small airports across the country.

“Today’s funding will not only improve the airports’ terminals, it creates opportunities in the communities for good paying jobs.” said Bradley Mims of the FAA.

At Sky Harbor Duluth, the federal funding will pay for a new terminal that aviators say is sorely needed.

“It’s over 40 years old the current terminal is and it doesn’t meet ADA compliance at all so the new terminal will be more energy efficient and will be able to better meet the needs of the general public coming through.” said Baker.

Sky Harbor’s runway is relatively new having been relocated recently to save a stand of old growth forest. The new terminal will complete the package and won’t take too long to construct.

“We’re hoping to have the new terminal open the next following spring.” said Baker.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

Founded in 1939, Sky Harbor is fully funded through user fees, without any taxpayer support. Construction of the new terminal could begin as early as this summer. It is hoped to be finished by the spring of 2024.

