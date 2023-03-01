Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall

Douglas County Deputies were part of executing the search warrant
Gordon, WI search warrant
Gordon, WI search warrant(Northern News Now)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple search warrants have been executed at Gordon, Wisconsin municipal properties in recent days.

The latest search warrant was executed the morning of Friday, February 24.

Sheriff’s Deputies carried out the search. They were looking for many forms of financial documents.

The probable cause on the search warrant explained various accusations of money not being properly deposited or tracked from events around Gordon Good Neighbor Days.

Deputies ended-up taking 12 “Bankers Boxes” containing financial records plus electronic devices.

Deputies also took folders relating to Gordon Good Neighbor Days, plus transfer station receipts.

A few days earlier in the week the Gordon - Wascott Transfer Station was searched.

That search was focused on money related to electronics disposal.

Northern News Now has reached out to town officials for a comment, but we have not received any response.

