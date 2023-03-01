Patty Wetterling to release first book

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Patty Wetterling announced on Twitter that she is releasing a book later this year.

She wrote in a tweet, “The last few months have been pretty surreal. After 7 1/2 years of working hard, taking classes and writing a memoir, it is finally here. Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope will be released October 17, 2023″

Wetterling is the mother of Jacob Wetterling who was kidnapped in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1989. He was 11 years old. His abduction remained a mystery for close to three decades.

Pre-orders are now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The book description on Amazon includes, “In this powerful memoir—written with Joy Baker, the local blogger—Patty Wetterling finally tells readers what happened, and shows how in searching for Jacob, she found her purpose.” The description also includes, “With stunning detail, Patty Wetterling shares the untold story of the twenty-seven-year-long search for her son Jacob—and its astonishing conclusion.”

