Patty Wetterling to release first book

Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope will be released October 17, 2023
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope(Northern News Now)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Patty Wetterling announced on Twitter that she is releasing a book later this year.

She wrote in a tweet, “The last few months have been pretty surreal. After 7 1/2 years of working hard, taking classes and writing a memoir, it is finally here. Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope will be released October 17, 2023″

Wetterling is the mother of Jacob Wetterling who was kidnapped in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1989. He was 11 years old. His abduction remained a mystery for close to three decades.

Pre-orders are now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The book description on Amazon includes, “In this powerful memoir—written with Joy Baker, the local blogger—Patty Wetterling finally tells readers what happened, and shows how in searching for Jacob, she found her purpose.” The description also includes, “With stunning detail, Patty Wetterling shares the untold story of the twenty-seven-year-long search for her son Jacob—and its astonishing conclusion.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

March 1 AM Forecast
March 1 AM Forecast
Wx Gfx
Clipper system could make Wednesday commutes slick
Solon Springs Butternut BBB 2/28/23
Solon Springs Butternut BBB 2/28/23
Two Harbors Proctor BBB 2/28/23
Two Harbors Proctor BBB 2/28/23