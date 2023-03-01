Minnesota BCA releases 2022 Permit to Carry annual report

Permit to carry
Permit to carry(wafb)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Wednesday released the state’s 2022 Permit to Carry report.

The annual Permit to Carry report contains data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders.

This report is required by Minnesota law.

According to the report, the state saw a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances after historic highs over the past two years.

In 2022, Minnesota sheriffs reported 70,443 permits were applied for and 65,257 were issued.

Permits issued in previous years:

  • 2022 - 65,257
  • 2021 - 106,488
  • 2020 - 96,554
  • 2019 - 51,404
  • 2018 - 66,053
  • 2017 - 55,069

Top five counties for five-year permits issued by sheriffs in 2022:

  1. Hennepin - 8,637
  2. Anoka - 4,696
  3. Dakota - 4,532
  4. Ramsey - 3,950
  5. Washington - 3,865

Sheriffs reported there were 177 permits suspended, 27 revoked, 1,414 voided, and 866 denied last year.

In addition, they reported that individuals with permits committed 4,199 crimes.

The BCA states this is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted.

However, the percentage of permit holders who committed a crime, which is 1%, was consistent with recent years.

  • Just over 3 percent were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime.
  • More than 60 percent were DWIs or other traffic offenses.
  • 15 percent were from the “Other” category which includes both less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing, and recreational vehicle violations and less common but more serious offenses such as stalking and riot.

As of Wednesday, March 1, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 395,626.

The Permit to Carry Report contains data on permits to carry a firearm. Minnesota does not track permits to purchase firearms.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

Sky Harbor Airport caters to general aviation pilots including ski planes and sea planes.
Sky Harbor Airport to get federal funding for new terminal
Duluth's Sky Harbor Airport to get new terminal with federal funds
Andrew Peters, 28
Family says Wisconsin native died in action in Ukraine
Students stand outside Superior High School to cheer on the girl's hockey team as they head to...
Spartan girl’s hockey team gets big send off ahead of state tournament