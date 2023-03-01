Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
States consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars