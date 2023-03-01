Man identified in Duluth Police shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the man who died during an officer use-of-force incident that happened on Feb. 24 in Duluth.

According to the medical examiner, Zachary Shogren, 34, of Duluth died of multiple gunshot wounds.

In the Minnesota BCA’s active investigation, they have identified three Duluth police officers who used force during the incident.

According to the DPD, two of the three officers are members of the Lake Superior Violent Offender Force and work in an undercover capacity.

In accordance with Minnesota Statute 13.82, subdivision 17 (a) the department prohibited the BCA from releasing the undercover officers’ identities.

The BCA states, one officer fired their department handgun, one officer fired 40-millimeter less-lethal rounds.

Sgt. Jared Blomdahl deployed his taser; Blomdahl has 24 years of law enforcement experience.

Based on the BCA’s investigation, officers went to Shogren’s home on the 1500 block of East 3rd St to arrest him for felony threats of violence.

Officers encountered Shogren in the alley behind his home where he was armed with a knife.

Officers can be heard on body camera video ordering Shogren to drop his knife as he moved toward them.

It is stated Blomdahl then deployed his taser and the second officer fired less-lethal rounds, which were ineffective.

Shogren can then be seen in the video running toward the officers, which is when the third officer shot him.

They performed life-saving efforts until Shogren could be taken to the hospital where he later died.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a knife at the scene.

The officers involved were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident.

BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of the ongoing investigation. It will be available to the public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated.

The Duluth Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

