KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

Sky Harbor Airport caters to general aviation pilots including ski planes and sea planes.
Sky Harbor Airport to get federal funding for new terminal
Jeff Reitz has been to Disneyland every day since 2012, for a grand total of eight years, three...
Disney-loving man lands Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten, 35.
UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested
Duluth's Sky Harbor Airport to get new terminal with federal funds
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’