High School Basketball Regional Quarterfinal: Solon Springs Cruises Past Butternut

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Solon Springs Wis. (Northern News Now) - In the opening round of high school basketball playoffs, the one seeded Eagles faced off against Butternut at home.

With 15 minutes down in the first half the Eagles stifled Butternut and went on a 40-0 opening run. The Eagles allowed Butternut to score seven points before the half ended with one triple, but the Eagles tacked on 20 more in the final five minutes.

In the second half it was much of the same, the Eagles started with 13-0 run before Butternut scored. Solon Springs won the game 97-17 and will face off against the eighth seeded Winter Warriors on March 2nd after they defeated Bayfield tonight.

