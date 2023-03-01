Grant applications now open for Northland non-profits

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grant applications are now open for Northland non-profits.

The grants from 25 funds of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation are for non-profits with projects or ideas for community enhancements.

“People in every part of our region feel the impact of our grants and the work of our community partners,” said Michelle Morris, the foundation’s director of community impact. “We’re honored to work with visionary, impactful leaders to elevate solutions and explore opportunities throughout the Northland.”

Grant priorities include the arts, community and economic development, education, the environment, and human services.

The foundation also provides initial support for new projects and non-profit startups.

Projects must generally be in or provide service to residents in the foundation’s service territory of northeast Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin, and the seven tribal nations in that region.

Non-profits or project teams with non-profit fiscal sponsors can apply here for this spring grant round until 5 p.m. on April 3, 2023.

The foundation will provide funds to those accepted in July.

A full list of grants available with eligibility guidelines can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

Students stand outside Superior High School to cheer on the girl's hockey team as they head to...
Spartan girl’s hockey team gets big send off ahead of state tournament
Gordon, WI search warrant
Search Warrant served on Gordon Town Hall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of...
Michigan Senate passes tax relief plan without $180 checks
Dear Jacob A Mother's Journey to Hope
Patty Wetterling to release first book