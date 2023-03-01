Grant applications now open for Northland non-profits

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grant applications are now open for Northland non-profits.

The grants from 25 funds of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation are for non-profits with projects or ideas for community enhancements.

“People in every part of our region feel the impact of our grants and the work of our community partners,” said Michelle Morris, the foundation’s director of community impact. “We’re honored to work with visionary, impactful leaders to elevate solutions and explore opportunities throughout the Northland.”

Grant priorities include the arts, community and economic development, education, the environment, and human services.

The foundation also provides initial support for new projects and non-profit startups.

Projects must generally be in or provide service to residents in the foundation’s service territory of northeast Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin, and the seven tribal nations in that region.

Non-profits or project teams with non-profit fiscal sponsors can apply here for this spring grant round until 5 p.m. on April 3, 2023.

The foundation will provide funds to those accepted in July.

A full list of grants available with eligibility guidelines can be found here.

