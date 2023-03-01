First Alert: Lingering heavy snow along South Shore through early evening

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see the snow diminishing with intensity, but we will continue to have light snow through the early evening hours. Tonight there will be some clearing in the skies, which will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be north 5-15mph, so the South Shore will see some light lake effect snow.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30′s for highs with southerly winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a slight chance of flurries. However, temperatures will climb into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be westerly 5-15mph.

WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

