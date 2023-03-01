Family says Wisconsin native died in action in Ukraine

Andrew Peters, 28(John and Heather Peters)
By Heather Poltrock and Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old Marshfield native and U.S. Army veteran has died in action in Ukraine, according to his parents.

John and Heather Peters said their son Andrew Peters died on Feb. 16. They said he joined the International Legion last November. The Peters said their son was fighting for the Defense of Ukraine. The couple issued a statement following the news.

“Andrew had a strong sense of what was right and wrong. He felt the need to use his prior military combat skills to help the Ukrainian people fight and liberate their country. Andrew was extremely close to his fellow soldiers and was well-liked by everyone. We are all extremely proud of his bravery and selfless sacrifice.”

A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to NewsChannel following our request for confirmation Peters died in Ukraine.

“We can confirm the deaths of U.S. citizens in Ukraine. We are in touch with their respective families and providing all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the families’ privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add,” the statement read.

The Peters said they are working with the US Embassy in Kyiv and the US State Department to bring his remains home.

Peters served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014.

Jonathan Pylypiv, an Iraq veteran who came to the U.S. in 1992 from Ukraine, said hearing about Peter’s death hit him hard.

He said word of the invasion that started a year ago made him feel helpless.

“I was thinking of my family. I was thinking of my friends there. I was thinking of my life there when I was a kid. I was thinking of my grandparents that survived World War II,” said Pylypiv.

Pylypiv encourages people to help Ukraine by making donations to Chalice for Mercy.

“I think there’s a lot of need for medical supplies, and ongoing things like that. These need to get replenished if someone has an injury,” he states.

You can donate to Chalice of Mercy here.

