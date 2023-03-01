Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public School buses will run only on plowed roads this afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 1 at 3:50 p.m., the school district announced in a tweet that due to extremely snowy conditions, buses would be running on plowed roads only.

Students will be dropped off as close to their stop as possible.

The district also said that school buses were running behind and that students may be delayed coming home.

