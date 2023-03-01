Duluth school buses delayed, running only on plowed roads

Duluth Public School Bus
Duluth Public School Bus(Duluth Public Schools)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public School buses will run only on plowed roads this afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 1 at 3:50 p.m., the school district announced in a tweet that due to extremely snowy conditions, buses would be running on plowed roads only.

Students will be dropped off as close to their stop as possible.

The district also said that school buses were running behind and that students may be delayed coming home.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
Northern Waters Smokehaus
Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

Latest News

Plow in Duluth
City of Duluth provides update on plowing during Wednesday storm
Police lights
Man identified in Duluth Police shooting
Sky Harbor Airport caters to general aviation pilots including ski planes and sea planes.
Sky Harbor Airport to get federal funding for new terminal
Duluth's Sky Harbor Airport to get new terminal with federal funds