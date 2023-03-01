Clipper system could make Wednesday commutes slick

Wednesday: Snow will continue to move in through the early morning hours Wednesday. The snow will be falling during the morning commute, so expect some travel delays. Snow Showers should begin to wrap up from west to east though the afternoon with most snow having wrapped up by 6-8 PM tonight. The Twin Ports is looking at an additional 3-5″ through the day today with higher amounts possible the further south you go.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Thursday: The snow makes its departure for Thursday. Through the day we are looking at mixture of sun and clouds overhead. Temperatures climb into the low and mid 20s across the region. Winds are out of the northeast between 3-6 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday sees more clouds to start with the opportunity for some sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures climb into the low and mid 30s across the region. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

