City of Duluth provides update on plowing during Wednesday storm

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth released an update on their snow operations Wednesday.

City officials say plow operators have been out all day keeping main roads clear for access to hospitals, schools, for emergency vehicles, buses, and more.

Due to the storm system shifting, lingering longer than forecasted, and an increased snow total than what was initially forecasted, crews are continuing to work and adapt to the storm to keep main roads open for hospitals, schools, etc.

Operators have been and continue to be out in full force to continue clearing main roads for access to specified areas.

Crews are dealing with continued snowfall and some drifting snow, but their work continues this afternoon and this evening.

They will continue to sand and plow overnight into Thursday.

Operators will get into residential roads and alleys as conditions allow and following these priorities:

Priority 1 (main arterials)

Priority 2 (residential streets)

Priority 3 (alleys)

To view the city street map, click here.

In addition, several meetings of boards and commissions have been canceled due to the travel conditions.

The following groups’ meetings are canceled Wednesday:

Commission on Disabilities

Natural Resources Commission

Alcohol, Gambling, Tobacco Commission

Duluth NQT2SLGBIA Commission

City officials are also reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of the snow event.

“The city asks residents to be safe and patient as this system moves through. If you are able, help your neighbors and those who may need it. Stay off the roads if you can and provide extra travel time so that you can slow down and travel safely. Give city, MnDOT, and St. Louis County plows plenty of room to operate safely. The city is extremely grateful for all plow operators throughout the city and region working long days and overnight to keep access to hospitals, for emergency vehicles, buses, etc. open and safe,” city officials stated.

For the latest forecast, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.