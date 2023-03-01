City by City: Ashland County, Cloquet, Hibbing

Chamber Coffee and Conversation is at Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing Wednesday.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ashland County, WI- Chequamegon-Nicollet National Forest is hosting an outdoor hike on Saturday, March 4. The candlelight hike will be held at the Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome Recreation Area in Ashland County. The 1.6-mile hike is free to the public and requires no day use or other recreational passes. Snowshoes are optional, and the hike is open to all ability levels. A bonfire will be available at the trailhead to warm up, and the hike will only be canceled if temperatures drop below zero.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will soon have an additional scholarship opportunity for students. Starting in Fall of 2023 the Multimedia Production Program will award a $2,500 scholarship to five students per semester. The scholarship is made possible by a new partnership with NBCU Academy. Awards will be given to students who show an interest in multimedia production and interest in diversity, equity and inclusion. Students must be full time and transfer students are also eligible.

Hibbing, MN- The monthly Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversations event will be Wednesday, March 1 at 7:45 a.m. at Sunrise Bakery. The meeting will last about an hour and gives community members a chance to meet with chamber members to discuss upcoming events or other opportunities they would like to see become available.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Bayfield, Wisconsin, Minnesota

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dave Rathbun
Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

Funding approved by Duluth City Council
City council lays groundwork for Downtown Duluth Public Library redesign
City by City is a daily segment that airs during the Northern News Now News at 4 p.m.
City by City: Bayfield, Wisconsin, Minnesota
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine moves to Two Harbors
Bayfield Winter Fest
Bayfield Winter Fest returns March 3-5