City by City: Ashland County, Cloquet, Hibbing

Ashland County, WI- Chequamegon-Nicollet National Forest is hosting an outdoor hike on Saturday, March 4. The candlelight hike will be held at the Morgan Falls/St. Peter’s Dome Recreation Area in Ashland County. The 1.6-mile hike is free to the public and requires no day use or other recreational passes. Snowshoes are optional, and the hike is open to all ability levels. A bonfire will be available at the trailhead to warm up, and the hike will only be canceled if temperatures drop below zero.

Cloquet, MN- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will soon have an additional scholarship opportunity for students. Starting in Fall of 2023 the Multimedia Production Program will award a $2,500 scholarship to five students per semester. The scholarship is made possible by a new partnership with NBCU Academy. Awards will be given to students who show an interest in multimedia production and interest in diversity, equity and inclusion. Students must be full time and transfer students are also eligible.

Hibbing, MN- The monthly Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversations event will be Wednesday, March 1 at 7:45 a.m. at Sunrise Bakery. The meeting will last about an hour and gives community members a chance to meet with chamber members to discuss upcoming events or other opportunities they would like to see become available.

