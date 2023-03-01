Bessemer High School celebrates heritage of 5 international exchange students

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Bessemer High School celebrated five foreign exchange students during a boys’ basketball game Tuesday as part of its annual International Night.

Living abroad in the U.S. can be a culture shock for foreign exchange students, especially if they are not used to a U.P. winter.

“It is very cold,” Spanish exchange student and Bessemer cheerleader Paula Ramirez said. “There is a lot of snow.”

Ramirez is from Madrid. She said she quickly became best friends with French exchange student Marine Chomel. Neither of them has ever tried cheerleading before, but it has become their favorite memory while at Bessemer.

“I think to join a club you can meet a lot of people and it is a great experience because we don’t have this; it is all-new,” Chomel said.

Each student traveled from a different country to study abroad in the U.S. and live with American host families while here.

Joining Ramirez and Chomel in Bessemer are Riccardo Moauro from Italy, Sven Stahl from Germany, and Lars Bygland from Norway. Each plays basketball for Bessemer.

“I live in a larger city with about 100,000 people,” Bygland said. “That’s the main difference.”

Bygland said his favorite American food is a hamburger, and one of the highlights of his time was seeing the Packers play in Green Bay this season.

“It’s a personal challenge. You leave everything behind and the advantage of America because it is the land of everything big. You want to try it, you have to try it,” Moauro said.

Moauro was selected to play in the U.P. football all-star game in June, representing Bessemer as a kicker. All of the international students are excited for spring break trips with their host families. Some will travel to Florida and the Bahamas, while others will travel to Las Vegas.

