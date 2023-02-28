Yung Gravy to perform at 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday Rochester native Yung Gravy for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

Gravy will perform with special guest bbno$ on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Find Grandstand and ticket information here.

Tickets range from $64 (general admission pit); $49, $39, $29 (reserved seating). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

Gravy was born in Rochester, Minnesota and graduated from Mayo High School in 2014. Gravy hit his stride in 2016, when he took to SoundCloud to begin releasing his own music. The first song he uploaded, “Karen,” quickly garnered new fans and created a palpable buzz online.

The following 2023 Grandstand shows have already been announced with tickets on sale: THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers (Aug. 25) and DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Aug. 31).

Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically between now and the 2023 fair.

