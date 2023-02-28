UMD Baseball embracing 10 rookies

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite the winter weather conditions, baseball season is right around the corner for the UMD Men’s Baseball team.

Last season UMD finished the season at exactly .500 and strung together a solid run in the conference tournament, but they want more than that this year.

The Bulldogs have competed for 8 weeks already in the fieldhouse and they’re ready to take their talents to Florida as they open up their season with 10 true freshmen.

Head coach Bob Reints says he’s excited to give them opportunities and sees the strengths of this team coming together early.

“Offense should be the strongest, I think if you look at the three phases ya know pitching, defense, and offense, we should be the strongest right now on the offensive side of things,” said Head Reints. “We’re looking for steady improvement on the pitching staff. That is something that I think can pay dividends as we navigate through the year and put us in a much better situation where we’re hopefully above .500 when we get to the conference tournament.”

5th-year and Cloquet-native Tim Pokornowski adds, “My vision for the team this year is to exceed what we did last year and grow upon it and hopefully, ya know, make it to those regional playoffs, and this year we’ve got a lot of good incoming freshman, so I think they challenge the older guys which is a really good thing and I think that will help us succeed in the end.”

While this is Pokornowski’s final season on the baseball team, he has one more season with the football team this upcoming fall.

Jump around Bulldog Country the NSIC Pre-Season Poll is out🐶https://t.co/uLTfu7nXsY#bulldogcountry — UMD Baseball (@UMDBaseball) January 18, 2023

The Bulldogs will be competing in Florida for the next week and will kick off conference play the following week.

