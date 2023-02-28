Thomas the Tank Engine Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thomas the Train will chug back into the Northland this year, but not Duluth.

The “Day Out With Thomas” events will be at the depot in Two Harbors on August 4-6 and 11-13.

In addition to a twenty-minute train ride, festivities include kids’ activities, live music, model train layouts, and more.

Organizers say moving Thomas up the North Shore frees up Duluth’s Depot during the busy summer season.

”Moving Thomas to Two Harbors allows us to maintain our regular business out of Duluth and add on an exciting event that is new to Two Harbors and will be incredibly successful. I think the city of Two Harbors is going to be very well received by the guest passengers who come up to see Thomas,” said Ken Buehler, General Manager of North Shore Railroad.

To take a ride with their favorite tank engine, Thomas fans can purchase tickets online through the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

