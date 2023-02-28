St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of “swatting” at several schools across the region Tuesday, but they say they are not dealing with any active threats of violence at this time.

“Swatting” is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt draw a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

According to St. Louis County Sheriff’s spokespeople, the “swatting” calls were directed to media outlets and police departments across the area, including beyond St. Louis County.

Sheriff’s office spokespeople say they received reports from the Ely School District and Duluth Denfeld.

In their case, Duluth School District spokespeople said they believe there is no credible threat as the call came from out of state.

Denfeld High School, along with three other schools in St. Louis County have received a threat. We believe this is not a credible threat as the call came from out of state. — DuluthPublicSchools (@Duluth_Schools) February 28, 2023

“As a precaution we have decided to close off-campus lunch today and keep all students in the building,” district spokespeople said. “With the presence of Duluth Police Officers and these precautions we feel students and staff are safe at this time.”

We reached out to law enforcement and the school district in Ely but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

