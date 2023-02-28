St. Louis County dealing with ‘swatting’ calls at numerous schools, no active threats

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of “swatting” at several schools across the region Tuesday, but they say they are not dealing with any active threats of violence at this time.

“Swatting” is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt draw a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

According to St. Louis County Sheriff’s spokespeople, the “swatting” calls were directed to media outlets and police departments across the area, including beyond St. Louis County.

Sheriff’s office spokespeople say they received reports from the Ely School District and Duluth Denfeld.

In their case, Duluth School District spokespeople said they believe there is no credible threat as the call came from out of state.

“As a precaution we have decided to close off-campus lunch today and keep all students in the building,” district spokespeople said. “With the presence of Duluth Police Officers and these precautions we feel students and staff are safe at this time.”

We reached out to law enforcement and the school district in Ely but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dave Rathbun
Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday,...
Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention
The Duluth Tattoo Company has six different tattoo artists located at their shop in West Duluth.
Duluth tattoo shop boosting business with flash event
FDLTCC Multimedia Production program logo
FDLTCC announces new scholarship for Multimedia Production program
Yung Gravy
Yung Gravy to perform at 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand