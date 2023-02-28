Slick roads Wednesday morning as snow clips the region

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Tonight there will be increasing clouds ahead of our next clipper system. Lows will be in the teens with light east winds. Snow will move in from the west after midnight.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Snow will be moving through the region Wednesday morning with a weak clipper system. The snow will be falling during the morning commute, so expect delays. The snow will diminish from west to east mid-day. New totals for the Ports will be around 2-4″ with less snow the further north you live. Highs will be in the 20′s with breezy east winds.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: High pressure will build in on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.