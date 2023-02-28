Northern Waters Smokehaus moving to former Amazing Grace location

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern Waters Smokehaus will take over the former location of Amazing Grace Café in Canal Park.

According to a new release, the restaurant and shop that features smoked fish and meats will move from a corner spot in the Dewitt-Seitz building after occupying it for two decades.

The move comes after Amazing Grace Café closed its doors on Sunday.

According to a news release from the restaurant, the move will take the smokehaus from the north-facing side of the Dewitt-Seitz Building to the southside along Buchanan Street.

“We will continue to provide the fast service you’ve come to expect since our pandemic-era remodel, while bringing our deli back to the forefront,” the news release said.

Northern Waters Smokehaus has been open for 25 years, and the restaurants said they plan to celebrate a quarter century of business, soon.

“Along with this move and expansion, we are planning events to celebrate a quarter-century of business, with even more surprises planned for later this year,” the news release said.

The restaurant said they hope to honor Amazing Grace with the move.

“We will strive to honor and nourish an inclusive and creative community spirit in our new location,” Northern Water said.

