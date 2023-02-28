Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday, a judge sentenced James Peterson to 346 months in prison for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Nelson.

Peterson was convicted of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. He is the second person to be convicted in the 2019 murder case.

In 2020, co-defendant Christopher Floyd Boder was convicted on the same charges and sentenced to 306 months in prison, or 25.5 years.

Nelson was found dead in his truck in West Duluth after suffering a gunshot wound.

Court documents say the victim drove a woman to buy drugs from Boder.

Eventually the victim tried to rob Boder.

The two got into a fight, and later, Boder and Peterson came back and shot Nelson.

“This was a senseless and avoidable decision by Mr. Peterson and Mr. Boder that ended with a tragically permanent result. That decision not only ended the life of Mr. Nelson, but his loved ones lost a piece of their lives as well. Unfortunately, the justice system will never be able to appropriately address the impact of the loss,” said Criminal Division Head Nathaniel Stumme who prosecuted both cases.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.