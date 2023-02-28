FDLTCC announces new scholarship for Multimedia Production program

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) announced Tuesday a new scholarship for students interested in Multimedia Production.

Starting the fall semester, the Multimedia Production program will award a $2,500 scholarship to five students each semester.

The application for the NBCU Academy Scholarship is open to any students interested in the Multimedia Production program at FDLTCC.

The Multimedia Production program at FDLTCC offers three options: a certificate (16 credits), a diploma (31 credits), and an associate of applied science degree (60 credits).

The students in the program receive hands-on experience with the latest recording equipment industry-standard production apps and have access to the Ojibwemowining Digital Arts and Storytelling Studio (ODAS Studio), and a professional multimedia production facility on campus.

In the program, students develop skills across a variety of multimedia production disciplines including photography, audio, video, computer animation, and writing for media that can be used for careers in journalism, public relations, marketing, art, and more.

According to college spokespeople, this was made possible with the school’s new partnership with NBCU Academy, which is NBCUniversal News Group’s award-winning journalism and content creation training program that helps students get from the classroom to the newsroom and media industry.

NBCU Academy currently partners with 45 schools across the country.

Students must show a demonstrated interest in diversity, equity, and inclusion, and create content reflective of diverse communities that provide insight into contemporary challenges.

In order to receive a scholarship, the student must be registered as a full-time student at FDLTCC.

New, transfers, and current FDLTCC students are eligible and preference will be given to students with a high current grade point average (GPA).

Each semester, scholarship recipients will receive $1,000 at the start of the semester and $1,500 at the end of the semester, assuming they maintain a 2.0 GPA and meet additional criteria outlined in the application.

Students will be eligible to receive the NBCU Academy Scholarship for multiple semesters, but scholarships will only be awarded one semester at a time.

The deadline to apply for the NBCU Academy Scholarship for Fall 2023 is August 1, 2023.

