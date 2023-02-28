Fabulous Tuesday, some flakes for Wednesday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Today we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead as high pressure sits over the region. Highs today climb into the low and mid 30s across the Northland. Northwest winds between 5-15 MPH will begin to calm down through the day. Tonight, a few more clouds will fill in ahead of a clipper system tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens 20s.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: A quick clipper system will bring some snow on Wednesday morning. Snow totals look rather light with most seeing 1-3″ of new snow. The Range and International Border have a lesser chance of snow. Highs are a tad cooler in the mid and upper 20s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Thursday: After the clipper system makes its departure we’ll look at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with a few more clouds possible around the head of the lake. Temperatures climb into the low and mid 20s. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

