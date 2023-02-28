Evers wants extended bar hours for Republican convention

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The state budget plan Evers unveils Wednesday, Feb. 15, will include tax cuts for the middle class, a plan to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in their stadium until at least 2043, higher spending for public schools and a new way to fund local governments.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants bars to stay open until 4 a.m. next year for the Republican Party’s national convention in Milwaukee.

A provision in Evers’ budget proposal would allow bars in 14 counties surrounding Milwaukee to extend their hours to accommodate convention-goers, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported Monday. The convention is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to battleground Wisconsin’s largest city from July 15—19, 2024.

Currently, Wisconsin bars and restaurants must close by 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends.

Evers’ idea will need the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature to become law.

A similar proposal died in the state Senate in 2020, when Democrats were scheduled to host their national convention in Milwaukee. The convention was delayed a month and ultimately became a largely virtual event.

Scott Stenger, government affairs officer for the Tavern League of Wisconsin, said the group was working on its own proposal to benefit its member bars and restaurants during the convention.

“The ultimate goal is you want people to leave the great state of Wisconsin and say, we had a hell of a good time in Milwaukee,” Stenger told CBS 58. “We don’t want a situation where people can’t have their dinner if it’s that late at night.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals Monday won't be overly heavy but they could be overly slippery due to rain
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory to cover entire region on Monday
Taylor Schabusiness, wearing handcuffs, strikes at her defense attorney, Quinn Jolly, during a...
Schabusiness gets new public defender after attacking lawyer
Dave Rathbun
Cirrus Aircraft mourns engineer who died in plane crash Friday
Car: Pine County Sheriff Facebook
BCA identifies man who died Tuesday during use-of-force incident on I-35
James Michael Peterson
Man sentenced 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin
Rep. Elissa Slotkin announces Senate campaign
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl has died at age 86
Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates
Protasiewicz, Kelly advance in Wisconsin high court primary